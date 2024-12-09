Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Insider Purchases £4,798 in Stock

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Graham Harold Mclean purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,798 ($61.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798 ($6,114.44).
Camellia Price Performance
Shares of CAM stock opened at GBX 4,960 ($63.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. Camellia Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,147.20 ($52.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,200 ($66.27). The firm has a market cap of £136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,409.59.
About Camellia
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Camellia
- What is a support level?
- Guidewire Software Provides Long-Awaited Buying Opportunity
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- What’s Behind These 3 Recent Analyst Stock Upgrades?
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Fast-Growing Companies That Are Still Undervalued
Receive News & Ratings for Camellia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camellia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.