Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) Insider Purchases £4,798 in Stock

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Graham Harold Mclean purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,798 ($61.14) per share, for a total transaction of £4,798 ($6,114.44).

Camellia Price Performance

Shares of CAM stock opened at GBX 4,960 ($63.21) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.33. Camellia Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 4,147.20 ($52.85) and a 12 month high of GBX 5,200 ($66.27). The firm has a market cap of £136.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -569.07 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 4,421.63 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 4,409.59.

About Camellia

Camellia Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in agriculture and engineering business in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, South Africa, North America, and South America. The company produces and manufactures instant tea, branded tea, and tea lounges; macadamia nuts, avocado, and other fruits, such as apples, pears, stone fruit, blueberries, plums, cherries, and grapes; and forestry, arable, rubber, and livestock products.

