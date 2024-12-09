C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP lessened its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,306,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 238,389 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $254,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 83.5% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. UBS Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup cut C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.63.

NASDAQ:CHRW opened at $105.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.83. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $113.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 30.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 85.81%.

In other news, insider Michael John Short sold 10,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.87, for a total value of $1,143,526.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,794,507.41. This represents a 12.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The company offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload, less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

