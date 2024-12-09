Brokerages Set Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Price Target at $345.31

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the forty-one research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $372.86.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CRM shares. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. FBN Securities raised shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Salesforce from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Salesforce

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 14,808 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.95, for a total transaction of $5,019,171.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Miguel Milano sold 719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.81, for a total value of $246,480.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. This represents a 13.37 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,982 shares of company stock valued at $41,591,457. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 100 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth $27,000. Clear Investment Research LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 816.7% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 110 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 3,125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 129 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Salesforce during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $361.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $346.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.54, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $309.97 and a 200 day moving average of $272.80. Salesforce has a one year low of $212.00 and a one year high of $369.00.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 12.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.32%.

About Salesforce

(Get Free Report

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.