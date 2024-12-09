BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target Raised to $1,220.00 at Barclays

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Barclays from $1,120.00 to $1,220.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.98% from the company’s current price.

BLK has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,150.00 to $1,245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,027.31.

BLK opened at $1,042.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock has a 1-year low of $742.22 and a 1-year high of $1,068.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,004.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $896.94.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 43.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,045.83, for a total value of $18,824,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,023,421.24. This represents a 67.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 54,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,046.03, for a total transaction of $56,485,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,845,393.48. This represents a 56.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 108,190 shares of company stock valued at $113,161,681. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 3.7% during the third quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. now owns 277 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas bought a new stake in BlackRock during the third quarter valued at about $518,000. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 28,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,496,000 after acquiring an additional 10,284 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 1,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 36.9% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 7,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,054,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

