Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Receives $62.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BHVN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd.

Get Biohaven alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Biohaven

Biohaven Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE:BHVN opened at $44.80 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.65. Biohaven has a 12-month low of $26.80 and a 12-month high of $62.21. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.24.

Biohaven (NYSE:BHVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.67) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Biohaven will post -8.85 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Gregory Bailey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $44.19 per share, with a total value of $220,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,620,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,590,937.49. This trade represents a 0.31 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Childs purchased 21,052 shares of Biohaven stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $999,970.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,052 shares in the company, valued at $999,970. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Biohaven by 181.4% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Biohaven by 745.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,500,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,969,000 after buying an additional 1,322,922 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in Biohaven by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,396,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,489,000 after acquiring an additional 597,705 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven by 563.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 508,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,416,000 after acquiring an additional 431,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Biohaven by 5.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,226,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,142,000 after purchasing an additional 328,099 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biohaven Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Biohaven Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for immunology, neuroscience, and oncology worldwide. The company's pipeline products include Troriluzole, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurological and neuropsychiatric illnesses; BHV-5500 that blocks glutamate signaling mediated by post-synaptic NMDA receptors; Taldefgrobep Alfa, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy and obesity; BHV-7000, a candidate in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of focal and generalized epilepsy, bipolar disorder, and major depressive disorder; BHV-2100 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of migraines and neuropathic pain; and BHV-8000, a product candidate in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of early Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease, sclerosis, and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.