BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.60.

BRBR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lifted their price target on BellRing Brands from $61.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of BellRing Brands from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of BellRing Brands in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on BellRing Brands

BellRing Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BRBR opened at $77.94 on Wednesday. BellRing Brands has a one year low of $48.06 and a one year high of $79.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.69. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.86.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 18th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $555.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.00 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 103.89% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in BellRing Brands by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.8% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 14,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its position in BellRing Brands by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 94.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BellRing Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.