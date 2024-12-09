Barclays Raises KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Price Target to $185.00

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at Barclays from $166.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $107.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $128.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.50.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on KKR

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 0.3 %

KKR opened at $158.54 on Monday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.60 and a 1 year high of $163.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $140.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.35. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. acquired 11,619,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $129,330,577.74. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 92,959,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,644,621.92. The trade was a 14.29 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 5,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.75, for a total transaction of $149,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,260,971 shares in the company, valued at $650,470,003.25. This represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of KKR & Co. Inc.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KKR. Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 32.4% in the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 26,628 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Finally, James J. Burns & Company LLC bought a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,266,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Get Free Report)

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.