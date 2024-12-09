Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Stock Position Lifted by Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $3,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 839.0% in the second quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Bank of America during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its position in Bank of America by 525.9% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 1,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Phillip Securities raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.57.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $46.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $30.45 and a one year high of $48.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. The company has a market capitalization of $358.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.33.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $25.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.25 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.82%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 8,694,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $369,952,591.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 766,305,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,606,297,408.10. The trade was a 1.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 55,223,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,232,505,985 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

