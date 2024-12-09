ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Hits New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $63.34 and last traded at $63.34, with a volume of 80635 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.90.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.98.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 550.0% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

