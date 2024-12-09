Analyzing INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM)

INVO Bioscience (NASDAQ:INVO – Get Free Report) and Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for INVO Bioscience and Neuronetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score INVO Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00 Neuronetics 0 1 3 0 2.75

Neuronetics has a consensus target price of $4.67, suggesting a potential upside of 267.45%. Given Neuronetics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Neuronetics is more favorable than INVO Bioscience.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Volatility and Risk

12.0% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of Neuronetics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.5% of INVO Bioscience shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.8% of Neuronetics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

INVO Bioscience has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neuronetics has a beta of 2.25, suggesting that its share price is 125% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Neuronetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets INVO Bioscience -122.79% N/A -36.94% Neuronetics -50.09% -141.24% -32.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares INVO Bioscience and Neuronetics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio INVO Bioscience $5.77 million 0.55 -$8.03 million N/A N/A Neuronetics $72.71 million 0.53 -$30.19 million ($1.23) -1.03

INVO Bioscience has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neuronetics.

Summary

Neuronetics beats INVO Bioscience on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About INVO Bioscience

INVO Bioscience, Inc., together with its subsidiary, a healthcare services fertility company, provides assisted reproductive technology solutions worldwide. It offers INVOcell, a medical device that allows fertilization and early embryo development to take place in vivo within the woman’s body. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Sarasota, Florida.

About Neuronetics

Neuronetics, Inc., a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder. Its NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System uses transcranial magnetic stimulation to create a pulsed, MRI-strength magnetic field that induces electrical currents designed to stimulate specific areas of the brain associated with mood. The company sells its products through its sales and customer support team to psychiatrists. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

