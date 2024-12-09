Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,248 shares during the quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 50,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,730,000 after acquiring an additional 24,968 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 19.9% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 23.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,615,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 390.2% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 57,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,375,000 after buying an additional 45,420 shares during the period. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 136.3% in the 3rd quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867 shares during the period. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 8,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $564.16, for a total value of $4,882,804.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,615,701.44. The trade was a 57.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.68, for a total value of $5,900,814.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,194,190.48. This trade represents a 64.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,715 shares of company stock valued at $11,983,436. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AMP opened at $561.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.56, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $350.37 and a 1-year high of $577.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $531.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $467.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were issued a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 4th. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 22.73%.

AMP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $490.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $485.00 to $476.00 in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $487.67.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

