Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,746,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,110 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.4% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $459,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 9,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.63, for a total transaction of $3,614,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,114,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,713,977.55. This represents a 1.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $429,587.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Alphabet from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.56.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GOOG opened at $176.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $171.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.71. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.06 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 10.61%.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

