Alfred P. West, Jr. Sells 5,984 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 5,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total value of $504,032.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,371,522 shares in the company, valued at $620,903,298.06. This represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

SEI Investments Stock Performance

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $84.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.98. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $59.48 and a 52 week high of $84.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.05.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. SEI Investments had a net margin of 26.60% and a return on equity of 24.29%. The business had revenue of $537.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEI Investments announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

SEIC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SEI Investments

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SEI Investments

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 101.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new stake in SEI Investments during the second quarter worth $30,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 925.9% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

About SEI Investments

(Get Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.