Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Shares Acquired by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AA. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC lifted its position in Alcoa by 4,023.0% during the third quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 10,795,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $416,505,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534,036 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,061,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,965,000 after buying an additional 1,805,915 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 11,317.8% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 1,427,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,084,000 after buying an additional 1,415,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Alcoa by 770.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,422,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,430 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $42.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.33. Alcoa Co. has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alcoa Co. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is presently -22.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Alcoa from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Argus raised shares of Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Alcoa from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AA

Alcoa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.