Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Position Raised by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd increased its position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) by 380.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,542 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Agenus were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agenus by 13.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agenus in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,003,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 52.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 357,915 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 123,058 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Agenus during the second quarter worth approximately $1,921,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Agenus during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,050,000. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Agenus from $42.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Agenus in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Agenus Trading Up 14.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $3.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.98 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 1.24. Agenus Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.50 and a 1 year high of $19.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.78.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

