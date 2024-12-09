Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 841,007 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 6,158 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.05% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $137,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 124.6% in the third quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 155 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $138.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.90 billion, a PE ratio of 124.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.65. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $119.56 and a 1 year high of $227.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $150.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.22.

Insider Activity

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,558,469.49. This trade represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $10,912,919.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $508,834,266.92. This represents a 2.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,036 shares of company stock valued at $28,165,821 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AMD. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $178.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.25.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

