Adalta Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,550 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,725 shares during the quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in NU in the third quarter valued at $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NU by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,784,000 after purchasing an additional 259,324 shares during the period. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NU by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,095,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in NU during the third quarter worth approximately $15,829,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NU. Barclays increased their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup cut shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $14.60 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on NU from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.63.

NYSE NU opened at $12.03 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.42, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.99. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.15.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

