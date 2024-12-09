Adalta Capital Management LLC Buys 1,840 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares during the quarter. Weyerhaeuser comprises 3.2% of Adalta Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Adalta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $6,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 9.1% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 306,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,383,000 after acquiring an additional 25,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,754,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,406,000 after purchasing an additional 153,919 shares in the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 58,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,517,000 after purchasing an additional 15,403 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 76,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 1.1 %

WY opened at $31.29 on Monday. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.73 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its 200 day moving average is $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

In related news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. The trade was a 79.01 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

