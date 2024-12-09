ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX) Stock Holdings Increased by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme (NASDAQ:ABVX – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 542,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in ABIVAX Société Anonyme were worth $6,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABVX. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 45.8% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 257,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 80,807 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme by 167.7% during the third quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,645,000 after purchasing an additional 198,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ABVX. Citizens Jmp upgraded ABIVAX Société Anonyme to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of ABIVAX Société Anonyme in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ABIVAX Société Anonyme presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.67.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of ABVX opened at $8.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. ABIVAX Société Anonyme has a fifty-two week low of $8.06 and a fifty-two week high of $17.02.

ABIVAX Société Anonyme Profile

ABIVAX Société Anonyme, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics that harness the body's natural regulatory mechanisms to stablize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. The company is evaluating its lead drug candidate, obefazimod, in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis in adults.

