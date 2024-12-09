Abel Hall LLC Increases Position in Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX)

Abel Hall LLC raised its position in shares of Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Free Report) by 68.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC’s holdings in Olaplex were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,935,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after buying an additional 929,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Olaplex by 29.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 942,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 212,129 shares during the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olaplex during the second quarter worth approximately $1,533,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 80,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 45,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 19,686,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Olaplex

In other Olaplex news, Director John P. Bilbrey purchased 25,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.76 per share, with a total value of $44,225.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 266,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $469,428.96. The trade was a 10.40 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OLPX shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Olaplex from $2.00 to $1.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of Olaplex in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.30.

Olaplex Price Performance

Shares of OLPX stock opened at $2.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 10.32 and a current ratio of 11.84. Olaplex Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.67 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Olaplex had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $119.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

