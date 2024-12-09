Abel Hall LLC Buys New Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Abel Hall LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of D. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 11.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in Dominion Energy by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 35.3% in the second quarter. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mason & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $702,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $56.05 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.53 and a 52-week high of $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $58.13 and a 200-day moving average of $55.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.05. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 93.68%.

D has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, November 8th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.33.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

