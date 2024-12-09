A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Purchased by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $22,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in A. O. Smith in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 214.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in A. O. Smith in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $72.61 on Monday. A. O. Smith Co. has a twelve month low of $70.73 and a twelve month high of $92.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.95.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $957.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.36 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 31st. This is a positive change from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 35.79%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AOS. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.71.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

