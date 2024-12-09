96 Shares in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Purchased by Legacy Investment Solutions LLC

Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 96 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,942 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,353,000 after acquiring an additional 54,293 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 21.0% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 17,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,136,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Finally, Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.1 %

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $319.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.12. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.85 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The firm has a market cap of $80.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.63.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,221,340.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,438,494.76. This represents a 21.97 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 3,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,363,950.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,702 shares in the company, valued at $18,445,700. The trade was a 6.89 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,155 shares of company stock valued at $5,608,990 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HCA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut HCA Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $475.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $405.00 to $438.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.29.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

