89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB) Shares Bought by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in 89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) by 186.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,230 shares during the quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of 89bio worth $969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in 89bio by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,158,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,140,000 after buying an additional 1,882,108 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of 89bio in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,631,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 29.6% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,006,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,245,000 after acquiring an additional 686,673 shares in the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of 89bio by 173.6% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 848,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,793,000 after acquiring an additional 538,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of 89bio by 1,232.2% during the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 435,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 402,624 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ETNB opened at $8.07 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.37. 89bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.00 and a 1-year high of $16.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 11.66 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $856.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Rohan Palekar acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.35 per share, for a total transaction of $83,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 466,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,893,070.60. This represents a 2.19 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETNB. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of 89bio from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

