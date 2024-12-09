49,974 Shares in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Purchased by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 49,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oceaneering International by 3,594.3% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in Oceaneering International in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 351.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 108.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on OII shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of Oceaneering International in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oceaneering International from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Activity at Oceaneering International

In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $75,702.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,573.26. This trade represents a 10.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of OII stock opened at $27.09 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.45. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.67 and a twelve month high of $30.98.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $679.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $693.69 million. Oceaneering International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. It operates through Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group, Integrity Management & Digital Solutions, and Aerospace and Defense Technologies segments.

Featured Articles

