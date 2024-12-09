4,954 Shares in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Raelipskie Partnership

Raelipskie Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in American Tower by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. PYA Waltman Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.0% in the third quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 16,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,893,000 after acquiring an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 141,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 92.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $236.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on American Tower from $205.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $251.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.54.

American Tower Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE AMT opened at $207.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $213.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $213.12.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($1.56). American Tower had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 27th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 273.42%.

About American Tower

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.