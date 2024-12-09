4,307,372 Shares in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,307,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,335,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.12% of Barclays at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Barclays by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Barclays by 10.0% in the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Barclays by 32.4% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Barclays by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 17,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 333,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Barclays in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

Barclays Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE BCS opened at $13.54 on Monday. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $13.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.94. The stock has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Barclays PLC will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International division segments. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

