389 Shares in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Purchased by Dunhill Financial LLC

Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 148,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,228 shares during the period. Zega Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $202,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 458.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 369,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,308,000 after buying an additional 303,636 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.27 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $33.84 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $94.98 and a 200-day moving average of $95.46. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 2nd. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.