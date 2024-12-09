205,224 Shares in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Acquired by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 205,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,071,000. Docebo accounts for approximately 0.6% of Luxor Capital Group LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Luxor Capital Group LP owned 0.68% of Docebo as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Docebo in the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Docebo by 23.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 371,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after acquiring an additional 69,787 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Docebo in the third quarter valued at $3,907,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Docebo by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,589,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Docebo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,319,000. 53.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCBO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Docebo from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Docebo from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Atb Cap Markets downgraded Docebo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Docebo from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.36.

DCBO opened at $49.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Docebo Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.81 and a 52 week high of $56.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Docebo Inc operates as a learning management software company that provides artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning platform in North America and internationally. It offers Learning Management System (LMS) to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers. The company's cloud platform consists of a learning suite, which includes Docebo Learn LMS, a cloud-based learning platform that allows learning administrators to deliver personalized learning; Docebo Shape, an AI-based learning content creation tool, which enables learning administrators to turn internal and external resources into engaging, multilingual, and microlearning content to share across the business; Docebo Content that allows off-the-shelf learning content by partnering content specialist; Docebo Learning Impact, a learning measurement tool that enables administrators to prove and improve training programs; Docebo Learn Data, which gives a comprehensive view on learning data to business results; Docebo Connect that connects Docebo to custom tech stack and making integrations; and Docebo Flow that allows businesses to directly inject learning into the flow of work.

