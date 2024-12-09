186,276 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 186,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,821,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 489.8% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 173.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCLH shares. Citigroup upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $19.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.27.

NCLH stock opened at $27.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $20.32. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $28.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.66.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a return on equity of 99.31% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mark Kempa sold 15,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total value of $417,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,386 shares in the company, valued at $7,059,333.96. The trade was a 5.59 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Demarco sold 29,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $805,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,701,159.04. This trade represents a 22.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 82,344 shares of company stock worth $2,269,731 over the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

