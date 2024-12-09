1,769 Shares in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Acquired by iSAM Funds UK Ltd

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Sylebra Capital LLC raised its holdings in Paycom Software by 53.9% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,957,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $279,996,000 after purchasing an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 1,549.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,662 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,098,000 after buying an additional 20,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,962,000 after buying an additional 5,574 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $236.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.33. Paycom Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.50 and a twelve month high of $238.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 25th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $172.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their target price on Paycom Software from $172.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Paycom Software from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Paycom Software from $171.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other Paycom Software news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.27, for a total value of $332,026.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,932,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $499,241,515.66. The trade was a 0.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,135. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

