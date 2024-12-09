17,449 Shares in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIK. U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Viking in the 3rd quarter worth $1,169,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Viking during the third quarter worth about $2,222,000. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Viking in the second quarter worth about $58,008,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Viking by 236.8% in the 3rd quarter. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. now owns 471,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,451,000 after acquiring an additional 331,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,063,879,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VIK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Viking from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Viking from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Viking from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Viking from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Viking from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.92.

Viking Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of VIK opened at $46.52 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.51 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Viking Holdings Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $47.62.

Viking Company Profile

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

