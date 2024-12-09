157,228 Shares in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) Purchased by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 157,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Corsair Gaming by 18.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,906 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Corsair Gaming by 995.8% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on Corsair Gaming from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Corsair Gaming from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Corsair Gaming from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.14.

Corsair Gaming Stock Performance

CRSR stock opened at $7.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $783.16 million, a PE ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 1.62. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.59 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.