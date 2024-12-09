1,500 Shares in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Bought by Quarry LP

Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCVL. Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $244,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Williams Trading boosted their target price on Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SCVL opened at $33.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.94 and a 52-week high of $46.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.65. The company has a market capitalization of $921.47 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

Shoe Carnival Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Further Reading

