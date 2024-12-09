12,206 Shares in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Acquired by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 12,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 9.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,187,663 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,637,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,685 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,413,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $622,596,000 after buying an additional 850,556 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4,660.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 399,932 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,586,000 after buying an additional 391,531 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,046,757 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $591,787,000 after acquiring an additional 261,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,003,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $168,253,000 after acquiring an additional 219,387 shares in the last quarter. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Charles A. Tribbett sold 1,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $163,462.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $88,120. The trade was a 64.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 4,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.86, for a total value of $447,717.54. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,000,820.36. This represents a 5.30 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 84,006 shares of company stock valued at $8,653,352. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NTRS stock opened at $107.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $76.67 and a 52-week high of $111.87. The company has a market capitalization of $21.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on NTRS. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northern Trust from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

