1,126 Shares in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) Bought by Point72 DIFC Ltd

Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 3.4% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,111,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,864,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,152,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,727,000 after purchasing an additional 152,867 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 899,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,218,000 after purchasing an additional 24,869 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 351,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,133,000 after purchasing an additional 19,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 108.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 253,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after purchasing an additional 131,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Price Performance

Shares of DFIN opened at $60.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.02 and a 1-year high of $71.01. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.01.

Insider Activity

Donnelley Financial Solutions ( NYSE:DFIN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $179.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.55 million. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey Jacobowitz sold 234,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $13,684,377.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 774,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,265,427.55. This trade represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Leib sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $28,004.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 524,791 shares in the company, valued at $36,740,617.91. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,331 shares of company stock valued at $26,738,613. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in a research report on Friday, November 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc provides innovative software and technology-enabled financial regulatory and compliance solutions in the United States, Asia, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Capital Markets Software Solutions (CM-SS); Capital Markets Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM); Investment Companies Software Solutions (IC-SS); and Investment Companies Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Stories

