10,954 Shares in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Acquired by Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optas LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Tenet Healthcare stock opened at $138.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.11. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a 52 week low of $67.78 and a 52 week high of $171.20.

Insider Activity

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 14.91%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lisa Y. Foo sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.94, for a total transaction of $623,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,427,362.04. This represents a 20.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $174.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $168.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James cut Tenet Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.19.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Hospital Operations and Services, and Ambulatory Care. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

