Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI Lowers Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI cut its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 591,285 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 117,067 shares during the quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $18,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in UBS Group by 11,313.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 41,389,783 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,218,317,000 after purchasing an additional 41,027,134 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 54,060,137 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,591,242,000 after buying an additional 5,508,422 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of UBS Group by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 57,349,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,771,713,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289,387 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. lifted its position in UBS Group by 162.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. now owns 5,016,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $148,185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in UBS Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,708,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $423,504,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,033 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on UBS Group in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of UBS Group stock opened at $32.79 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 1.14.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.15. UBS Group had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. Analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

