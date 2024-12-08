Zacks Investment Management Takes $19.73 Million Position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 162,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,726,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its holdings in RTX by 320.1% in the third quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 15,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after acquiring an additional 12,179 shares during the period. Goldstream Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RTX in the third quarter worth approximately $968,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in RTX by 351.0% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,567,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of RTX by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RTX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $117.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $122.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.09. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.67 and a 52-week high of $128.70. The company has a market cap of $157.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99.

RTX Dividend Announcement

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $20.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.84 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on RTX from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on RTX from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of RTX from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

See Also

