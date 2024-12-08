Zacks Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) by 30.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,726 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.13% of Assurant worth $13,447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AIZ. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Assurant by 443.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after buying an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in Assurant by 49.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Assurant by 44.9% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Assurant by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,000. 92.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on AIZ shares. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Assurant in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $251.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $194.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Assurant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.50.

Assurant Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AIZ opened at $224.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.61. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.12 and a twelve month high of $230.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.93.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.48. Assurant had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.29 earnings per share. Assurant’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Assurant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Assurant’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

Insider Activity at Assurant

In related news, EVP Biju Nair sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.18, for a total value of $627,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,321,240.44. This represents a 12.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service contracts and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, commercial equipment, and other related services.

Featured Articles

