Zacks Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 217,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,092,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PLTR shares. Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $16.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.64.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $76.34 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.66 and a 52 week high of $76.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.72, a PEG ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 2.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average of $36.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 6,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $200,799.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,280 shares in the company, valued at $5,253,313.20. This trade represents a 3.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total value of $674,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 576,023 shares in the company, valued at $19,435,016.02. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,423,181 shares of company stock worth $1,972,588,658. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

