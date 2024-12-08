Zacks Investment Management Purchases 8,945 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,945 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Stryker were worth $27,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Stryker by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,582,959 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,279,788,000 after buying an additional 316,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,306,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,639,725,000 after acquiring an additional 215,782 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,323,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $790,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,482 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the third quarter worth $762,798,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,969,757 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $711,594,000 after purchasing an additional 28,421 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $405.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Stryker from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $381.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $445.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 57,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.70, for a total transaction of $21,131,303.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 100,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,879,954.90. This trade represents a 36.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 7,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.98, for a total transaction of $2,696,202.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,685,213.16. This represents a 42.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,781 shares of company stock valued at $24,612,275 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.7 %

SYK stock opened at $385.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $371.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.54. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $285.79 and a 12 month high of $398.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.94.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $5.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.37 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 12.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile



Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

