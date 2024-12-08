Zacks Investment Management Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 80,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 13,726.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 4,865,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,524,000 after acquiring an additional 4,829,815 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Zoetis by 546.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,253,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,899 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 41,235.7% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 939,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,652,000 after purchasing an additional 937,700 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 7,608.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 835,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,874,000 after purchasing an additional 824,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 56.2% during the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,946,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,407,000 after buying an additional 700,398 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

ZTS opened at $176.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.80 and a twelve month high of $201.92. The company has a market capitalization of $79.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.89.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.12. Zoetis had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 26.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 31st were paid a $0.432 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

