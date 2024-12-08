Zacks Investment Management Buys 3,398 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 143,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.6% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 29,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6,610.0% in the second quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,769,160 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $301,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,794 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 45,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,349,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the second quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Ballast Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $176.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $171.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.06 and a fifty-two week high of $193.31.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.39 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.61%.

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $75,437.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,820,779.40. This represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares in the company, valued at $7,280,514.53. The trade was a 27.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Phillip Securities raised Alphabet to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Alphabet to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.56.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

