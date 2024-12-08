Zacks Investment Management Acquires 1,757 Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,875 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,757 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management owned about 0.08% of Flowserve worth $5,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,886,111 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,132 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 31.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after purchasing an additional 663,631 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Flowserve by 4.8% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,678,601 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,841,000 after purchasing an additional 121,873 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Flowserve by 1.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,603,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,577,000 after buying an additional 44,039 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of FLS stock opened at $60.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.11, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.77 and a 200-day moving average of $51.17. Flowserve Co. has a 12-month low of $38.07 and a 12-month high of $62.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FLS shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Flowserve from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Flowserve Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

Featured Articles

