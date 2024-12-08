XTX Topco Ltd Takes $2.30 Million Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 3,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Digital Realty Trust by 0.8% during the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of DLR opened at $192.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.00 and a 12-month high of $198.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($1.58). The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 2.24%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 410.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. HSBC raised Digital Realty Trust from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.37.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

