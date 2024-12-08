XTX Topco Ltd Sells 8,254 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

XTX Topco Ltd decreased its position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 40.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,110 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 4,323,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $639,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,431,500 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 22.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,250,710 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $481,170,000 after purchasing an additional 596,510 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expedia Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $250,078,000 after purchasing an additional 144,579 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 46.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,576,472 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $233,349,000 after purchasing an additional 498,934 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,054,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $132,851,000 after purchasing an additional 135,973 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $190.72 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.25 and a 12-month high of $192.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $142.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.84.

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.67.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total transaction of $1,273,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,922.13. The trade was a 38.49 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total transaction of $1,501,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 198,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,811,480.90. The trade was a 4.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,951 shares of company stock valued at $6,197,710. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

