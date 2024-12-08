XTX Topco Ltd Reduces Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,809 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,678 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 6.6% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,403,488 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $719,634,000 after purchasing an additional 211,653 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,923,032 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $618,046,000 after buying an additional 86,870 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in IQVIA by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,887,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $684,213,000 after buying an additional 804,963 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 9.7% during the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,793,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $423,885,000 after acquiring an additional 157,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,514,237 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,170,000 after acquiring an additional 11,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $202.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.49. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $187.62 and a 52-week high of $261.73.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IQV shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on IQVIA from $270.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of IQVIA from $256.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.50.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

