XTX Topco Ltd Purchases New Stake in United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics Co. (NYSE:UMC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 227,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,915,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UMC. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Microelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in United Microelectronics by 90.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $84,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Cherrydale Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Microelectronics in the third quarter valued at about $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.40 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut United Microelectronics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.40.

United Microelectronics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UMC opened at $6.72 on Friday. United Microelectronics Co. has a one year low of $6.54 and a one year high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.19.

United Microelectronics Profile

United Microelectronics Corporation operates as a semiconductor wafer foundry in Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides circuit design, mask tooling, wafer fabrication, and assembly and testing services. It serves fabless design companies and integrated device manufacturers.

