XTX Topco Ltd Increases Stock Position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 445.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 350,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,268 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.09% of Peloton Interactive worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.7% in the third quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 205,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 13,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 113,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Peloton Interactive news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 138,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total value of $1,039,316.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 287,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,162,677.23. This trade represents a 32.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Karen Boone sold 16,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total value of $163,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,217 shares in the company, valued at $2,200,011.88. This trade represents a 6.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 467,358 shares of company stock valued at $3,435,118 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON opened at $10.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $10.59.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $586.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on PTON. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Peloton Interactive from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Roth Mkm raised their price target on Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.97.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

